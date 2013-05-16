BRIEF-A-Jin Industry says subscription results of 4th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 29
MANNHEIM, Germany May 16 Germany's Suedzucker , Europe's biggest sugar company, had a good start to its fiscal year, which began in March, its chief executive said.
He said on Thursday that Suedzucker's sugar business would not be affected by unseasonably cold weather in March, which delayed sugar beet sowings across Europe.
Suedzucker earlier said it was more than quadrupling its dividend after reporting a 30 percent jump in operating profit for its 2012/13 financial year. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 29
March 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 73.2 million yuan to 81.7 million yuan