(Adds details on earnings)
HAMBURG Jan 13 Suedzucker, Europe's
largest sugar refiner, on Wednesday said it expects a sharp rise
in full-year earnings as it continues to benefit from firm
bioethanol markets, but warned prices of the fuel could become
volatile in the next few months.
The company's core sugar markets remained depressed, it
said.
Operating profit in the third quarter to the end of November
more than doubled to 64 million euros ($69.3 million) from 27
million last year, beating consensus for 48.9 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Quarterly revenues rose to 1.61 billion euros against
analyst forecasts of 1.6 billion euros.
European bioethanol prices rose sharply in 2015 because of
tight supplies, but prices for deliveries in the next few months
are facing downward pressure partly from the sharp drop in crude
oil prices and weak U.S. ethanol prices, traders say.
"The spot price for bioethanol stabilised at a significantly
higher level than last year over the course of fiscal 2015/16,"
Suedzucker said. "It is uncertain whether this is sustainable
given lower futures prices."
"We therefore expect significant volatilities."
Suedzucker confirmed that it expects group operating profit
to reach 200 to 240 million euros in the fiscal year to
end-February, up from 181 million last year, partly due to the
current strength in bioethanol markets.
Suedzucker also said it expects financial year 2015/16 group
sales of 6.3 to 6.5 billion euros against the previous year's
6.8 billion euros.
Due to the temporary closure of the Wilton bioethanol plant
in Britain, production of bioethanol and associated products
will be lower in 2015/16, it said.
The company expects a full year operating profit in its
bioethanol sector before restructuring costs and special items
of 70 to 90 million euros.
The EU sugar market has been burdened by large supplies
following a bumper harvest last year and depressed prices,
especially in south Europe. But prices have stabilised, although
at a low level, partly as this season's EU harvest looks to be
smaller than last year.
Suedzucker posted a third quarter operating loss in its
sugar sector of 28 million euros against a 24 million euro loss
in the same year-ago period. Quarterly sugar sales fell to 741
million euros from 838 million euros.
The company said it expects full year operating losses in
its sugar sector of between 60 to 80 million euros.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Miral
Fahmy)