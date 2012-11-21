Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
FRANKFURT Nov 21 Suedzucker : * Shares in Suedzucker down 3 percent at open on news of share issue
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.