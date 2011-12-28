(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's Emergencies Minister has granted permission for coal mining operations in the Kuznetsk Basin to restart after they were halted following a strong earthquake in southeastern Russia, a Ministry spokeswoman in Kemerovo said.

Kemerovo is the administrative centre for the region.

"Operations can be restarted," the spokeswoman said.

SUEK, Russia's largest coal miner, said its open- cast mines were operating normally following the earthquake that caused it to suspend operations at its sub-surface mines.

The privately-held company has a range of operations in the Kuznetsk Basin (Kuzbass) as well as the neighbouring Khakas Autonomous Oblast.

