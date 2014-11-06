Nov 6 Suess Microtec AG :

* Q3 figures for 2014 published

* Says Q3 sales decreased by 34.2 percent to 25.6 million euros, versus 38.9 million euros last year

* Says sales guidance for 2014 reiterated

* Says EBIT in Q3 decreased to minus 3.3 million euros verus 1.8 million euros in previous year

* Says order backlog of 82.2 million euros as of Sept. 30 versus 97.6 million euros last year