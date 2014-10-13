Oct 13 Suess Microtec Ag :
* Reiterates full year guidance for 2014
* Says generated sales of 25.5 million euros are expected in
Q3 2014 (previous year: 38.9 million euros)
* Says order backlog as of 30 Sept. 2014 amounted to 82.2
million euros (30 Sept 2013: 97.6 million euros)
* Reiterates guidance for fiscal year 2014 and expects sales
to be in bandwidth of 135-145 million euros, thereby generating
a slightly positive EBIT
* Confirms order entry expectation for Q4 2014 with
anticipated orders in 30 million euros to 40 million euros
