BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says Q2 order intake of EUR 36.2 million within guidance * Says EBIT reaches EUR 3.4 million in H1 2014 * Says H1 sales came in at EUR 69.4 million, which is 26.2% above the EUR 55.0
million of the previous year * Says gross profit margin increased in H1 to 32.3% (H1 2013: 12.4%) * Says H1 order intake of EUR 61.2 million after EUR 71.6 million in the
previous year * Says reiterates the sales guidance for FY 2014 and expects sales
to be in the bandwidth of 135 - 145 EUR million * Says expectation for the full year EBIT has improved from the minus 5 to 0
EUR million bandwidth to a "slightly positive" EBIT in 2014 * Says expects an order entry within the range of 25 - 35 EUR million in Q3 * Says it possible that order entry will return to the 30 to 40 EUR million
range in the fourth quarter of 2014 * Says H1 earnings after taxes for continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.0
million, compared to EUR -11.6 million in previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.