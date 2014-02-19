PARIS Feb 19 Suez Environnement has
bought GDF Suez's 3.95 percent stake in Rome-based
utility Acea, taking its own shareholding to 12.5
percent as it seeks to grow its European water business in
Italy.
Suez Environnement and Acea are partners in joint ventures
in Tuscany and work together to manage water and sanitation
services in Florence, Pisa, Arezzo, Siena and Grosseto for 2.5
million people, Suez said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The water market in Italy is an attractive one, which
requires significant investment in sanitation and benefits from
stable regulation," Suez said. "This is a boost to Suez
Environnement's strategy of continuing to build a third pillar
in the European water business, after France and Spain."
