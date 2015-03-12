PARIS, March 12 French waste and water group
Suez Environnement said in a statement it would scrap
the brand names of its various divisions and move to a single
brand.
Suez, which is present in 70 countries, operates some 40
different brands, including SITA, Degremont, Lyonnaise des Eaux,
Agbar and Ondeo, as a result of its its international expansion
and the integration of new activities.
"As of today, all the Group's trademarks are being federated
in a single brand, Suez Environnement, positioned in the
sustainable management of resources," Suez said in a statement.
Sources told Reuters in January that Suez, the world's
second-largest waste and water firm, was planning to reorganise
around a single brand and along regional lines.
The restructuring follows a similar reorganisation at market
leader and top Suez competitor Veolia in 2013.
Like Veolia, Suez is looking for more growth from its
international waste and water business as its French water
concessions operations lose traction.
The two firms increasingly focus on recycling raw materials
and recuperating energy from waste, while offering waste and
water treatment for clients in the mining, oil and gas
exploration and agrifood industries.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)