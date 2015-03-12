(Adds CEO quotes, detail)
PARIS, March 12 Suez Environnement
will move to a single brand and reorganise its business along
regional lines, the French waste and water group said on
Thursday.
Suez, which is present in 70 countries, currently operates
some 40 brands including household names such as SITA,
Degremont, Lyonnaise des Eaux and Agbar, amassed during its
international expansion.
"It made sense to hang on to one name with a long history
and international renown," Suez Environnement chief executive
Jean-Louis Chaussade told reporters.
Parent GDF Suez, which owns about one-third of Suez
Environnement, has granted a 10-year licence extension allowing
it to continue using the name they share free of charge.
Suez, the world's second-largest waste and water firm, also
replaced its bubbles logo with a new motif - a green capital "S"
lying sideways - as part of the 60 million euro rebranding.
The changes, first reported by Reuters in January, will help
boost the core brand's recognition and boost overseas growth,
the CEO said.
The company is also switching from a service-based to a
regional organisation, with water, waste and other activities
all led by regional managers.
Suez expects revenue to grow by about 3 percent annually
overall, and 6-8 percent overseas, Chaussade said. A weaker euro
will lift the value of 2015 foreign revenue and profit when
converted back into euros.
