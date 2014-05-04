* Suez could buy out La Caixa's Agbar stake - newspaper
* Journal du Dimanche says GDF talked to Japan's Itochu
* Says Veolia in talks with Norway's sovereign wealth fund
* GDF, Suez deny report; Veolia not available for comment
(Adds detail from newspaper report on Itochu, Veolia talks with
Norwegian fund)
PARIS, May 4 French utility GDF Suez
and Suez Environnement on Sunday denied a report that
Spanish group La Caixa would take a stake in the environmental
services firm, replacing lead shareholder GDF Suez.
Suez Environnement would buy out La Caixa's minority stake
in its 75 percent-owned Spanish water unit Aguas de Barcelona
(Agbar) in exchange, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche
reported, citing anonymous sources.
Agbar has extensive operations in Latin America.
The newspaper said Suez Environnement was expecting GDF
Suez, which has a 36 percent stake, to pull out by the end of
this year. The paper also said banks Nomura and Credit Agricole
had studied the sale of a block of 10 to 15 percent of Suez
Environnement stock.
Both GDF Suez and Suez Environnement denied the newspaper
report to Reuters, saying there were no talks and no deal of
this kind was being considered.
"We have no intention to reduce our stake in Suez
Environnement, not even partially," a GDF Suez spokeswoman told
Reuters.
In July 2013, GDF Suez let a 2008 shareholders' control pact
of Suez Environnement expire. Since then, there have been
several reports of a sale, which have sometimes had an impact on
share prices.
However, both companies have consistently denied all reports
about a possible transaction.
The paper also said that six months ago, GDF Suez had had
talks with Japan conglomerate Itochu - with whom it plans to
build a nuclear plant in Turkey - about selling
part of its Suez Environnement shares.
It added that GDF had hired a consultant to advise on a new
name for Suez Environnement, which would drop the "Suez" link.
NORWAY
Le Journal du Dimanche also said Suez competitor Veolia has
started talks with Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which could
double the fund's three percent stake in the group and give it a
seat on the board.
It also said Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was
interested in taking a Veolia stake.
Veolia was not available for comment.
Norway's fund has a 2.98 percent stake in Veolia, making it
the fifth-largest shareholder after the sovereign wealth fund of
Qatar, which has 4.51 percent, Thomson Reuters data show.
Veolia's lead shareholder, state-owned holding company
Caisse des Depots (CDC), said last month it no longer saw its
8.85 percent stake as strategic.
The second-biggest shareholder, Groupe Industriel Marcel
Dassault (GIMD), resigned from Veolia's board last month after
an unsuccessful attempt to oust chief executive Antoine Frerot.
Frerot has said that Dassault could sell its 6 percent stake
if Veolia's stock price rises.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky/Ruth Pitchford)