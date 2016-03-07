CAIRO, March 7 Suez Cement, which is
55 percent owned by Italian firm Italicementi, is
struggling to transfer shareholder profits out of Egypt because
of a foreign currency crisis, the Egyptian firm said on Monday.
Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a 2011
uprising drove major sources of foreign currency such as foreign
investors and tourists away.
Pressure for a devaluation of the pound has been building
but the central bank has kept it fixed at 7.7301 pounds per
dollar. The bank has been trying to conserve hard currency by
prioritising its use for the imports of essential goods.
"The company has faced some challenges in transferring
shareholder's profits abroad, which is estimated around 50
million euros ($54.8 million), as a result of the foreign
currency crisis in Egypt," Suez Cement Managing Director Bruno
Carre said in a statement.
The statement did not say which period the 50 million euros
in profit covered and a company spokeswoman was not immediately
available for comment.
In an attempt to fight a currency black market, the central
bank has also imposed restrictions on cash deposits, leaving
many businessmen unable to access dollars for imports and
resulting in goods piling up at ports.
In recent weeks airlines operating out of Egypt have
complained that they have been unable to repatriate earnings.
The Civil Aviation Ministry later said the central bank had
agreed on payment schedules with those carriers.
($1 = 0.9129 euros)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by
David Clarke)