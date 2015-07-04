AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 4 Suez
Environnement, the world's second largest waste and
water company, said on Saturday market trends were slightly more
favourable in the second quarter of the year after a flat first
quarter.
In April, the French group reported a 5.5 percent increase
in first quarter sales, boosted by the euro's weakness. It also
confirmed its 2015 outlook for organic revenue growth of at
least three percent and positive organic EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth.
"In the first quarter, we said that (market trends) were
flat. In the second quarter they're [slightly higher]," Chief
Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade said on the sidelines of an
economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.
He declined to say whether he was more confident about the
rest of the year.
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
