PARIS, Sept 11 France's Suez Environnement
has signed a 20-year contract worth 905 million euros
($1.2 billion) to operate and maintain wastewater treatment
plants, pumping stations and sewers for Nassau County in New
York state.
The Nassau County sanitation network serves 1.2 million
customers in an area hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Suez said the local government would spend over $830 million
to repair hurricane damage to the system, and would save $230
million over the life of the contract via operational and energy
efficiencies.
"This agreement confirms Suez's international expansion and
more specifically its operations in North America," said
Jean-Louis Chaussade, the chief executive of Suez, in a
statement.
