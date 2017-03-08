PARIS, March 8 French waste and water group Suez
said in a statement it and Canada's Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec (CDPQ) have agreed to buy GE Water from
General Electric for an enterprise value of 3.2 billion
euros ($3.37 billion).
Suez and CDPQ will set up a 70/30 joint venture to buy 100
percent of GE Water in an all-cash transaction, after which Suez
will contribute its existing industrial water activities to the
new Industrial Water business unit.
Suez said it had a fully underwritten bridge financing in
place for the transaction, and is considering refinancing it
through a capital increase of about 750 million euros.
It said its main shareholders, Engie,
CriteriaCaixa and Caltagirone Group have confirmed their
intention to participate in the capital increase for their pro
rata share.
($1 = 0.9483 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Adrian Croft)