* Q1 sales 3.591 bln euros, up 0.9 pct at constant forex

* Q1 EBITDA 566 mln euros, down 5.5 pct at constant forex

* Confident can achieve annual goals despite tough Europe

* To cut costs more than planned to deliver on 2012 goal

By Dominique Vidalon and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, April 20 French water and waste group Suez Environnement said it would cut costs slightly more than planned to deliver on its 2012 goals after dire economic conditions in Europe and a slowdown in waste volumes hit core quarterly earnings.

A slowdown in economic growth in Europe has weighed on industrial production, hitting waste, which Suez Environnement treats through recycling or sorting.

The world's second-largest water and waste group after domestic peer Veolia told investors on Friday that since mid-March, waste volumes in Europe were however "back in line with its expectations".

"We said at the beginning of the year that we would extract 110 million euro of costs (in 2012) out of the company. Obviously, we will have to do slightly more in order to get our guidance at the end of the year," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Boursier told a conference call with analysts on Friday.

Suez Environnement has said it expected its 2012 earnings and dividend to at least match those of 2011, when the company cut its 2011 goals and keep its dividend unchanged.

Suez Environnement, which is 35.7 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez, also pledged to reinforce its efforts on profitability and cash flow generation for 2012, without giving further details.

On top of Europe's economic crisis, Suez's earnings last year were marked by tough weather conditions and strikes delaying the construction of a water desalination plant in Melbourne.

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 566 million euros in the first quarter, hit by construction delays at the Melbourne plant.

Asset sales - it has offloaded its Germany water subsidiary Eurawasser and its majority stake in Bristol Water - also had a negative impact.

This compares to a very strong first quarter in 2011.

CA Cheuvreux analysts wrote in a note that results were "in line but weak" and estimated the sale of Bristol Water and Eurawasser had a 2 percent impact on EBITDA.

"We would expect the issues at the Australian desalination contract to have cost a further 15 million euros in Q1," they added.

Revenues rose 0.9 percent to 3.591 billion euros, narrowing the EBITDA margin to 15.8 percent from 16.8 percent a year-ago.

The variations were at constant exchange rates. On a reported basis, revenue rose 2.2 percent and EBITDA fell 4.5 percent in the quarter.

The Waste division in Europe had like-for-like sales growth of 1.2 percent as higher prices offset a 3.2 percent fall in volumes.

By 0858 GMT, shares were up 0.34 percent at 10.36 euros.

Suez shares, which since the beginning of this year are no longer part of France's main CAC-40 index, have lost about 16 percent so far this year.