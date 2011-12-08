Waymo retires Firefly to focus on mass-produced vehicles
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
PARIS Dec 8 French utility Suez Environnment said on Thursday it signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary Eurawasser, which specialises in the distribution of drinking water and sanitation services, to German group Remondis.
The deal, which is subject to approval by antitrust authorities, was made for 95 million euros, or a multiple of 14.6 times 2010 net result, the statement said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
WASHINGTON, June 13 The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday there was no military aspect to steps taken by Arab powers against Qatar, which they accuse of supporting terrorism.