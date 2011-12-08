PARIS Dec 8 French utility Suez Environnment said on Thursday it signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary Eurawasser, which specialises in the distribution of drinking water and sanitation services, to German group Remondis.

The deal, which is subject to approval by antitrust authorities, was made for 95 million euros, or a multiple of 14.6 times 2010 net result, the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)