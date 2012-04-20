PARIS, April 20 French water and waste group
Suez Environnement posted a 5.5 percent drop in its
first-quarter core earnings due to asset sales, construction
delays of a water plant in Australia and lower waste activities.
Despite a difficult economic climate in Europe and the
slowdown in wastes volumes in the quarter, Suez Environnnement
said it remained confident it could achieve its annual goals.
Sues Environment, which is 35.7 percent owned by French
utility GDF Suez, has sold its German water subsidiary
Eurawasser and its majority stake in Bristol Water.
A slowdown in economic growth in Europe has weighed on
industrial production, hitting waste, which Suez Environnement
treats through recycling or sorting.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) f ell to 566 m illion euros in the
quarter and which compares to very strong first quarter in 2011.
Revenues rose 0.9 percent to 3.591 billion euros , narrowing
t he EBITDA margin to 1 5.8 percent f rom 16.8 percent a year-ago.
The variations were at constant exchange rates. On a
reported basis, revenue rose 2.2 percent and EBITDA fell 4.5
percent in the quarter.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)