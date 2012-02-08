* 2011 EBITDA rises 7.4 pct to 2.5 bln euros ($3.33 bln
* Sees 2013 EBITDA of at least 2.7 bln euros
* Melbourne plant delays lowers 2011 net to 323 mln euros
* To curb investments to 1.3 bln euros in 2012-13
(Adds CEO comment, analysts, shares)
PARIS, Feb 8 French water and waste group
Suez Environnement expects its 2012 earnings and
dividend to be at least as high as last year, when construction
delays at an Australian water plant and Europe's economic crisis
weighed on profit growth.
Delays to the Melbourne water desalination plant, plagued by
bad weather and strikes, prompted Suez Environnement in October
to cut 2011 goals and scrap a planned dividend increase.
Suez Environnement based its new forecast on flat gross
domestic product (GDP) growth in Europe, which represents 70
percent of group sales, instead of previously estimated GDP
growth of 2 percent.
For 2013, Suez forecast core earnings or earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow to
at least 2.7 billion euros at constant exchange rates from 2.513
billion euros last year, up 7.4 percent from 2010.
"We are particularly confident in the long term although we
prefer to remain cautious in the short term due to the
marcro-economic environment," Chief Executive Jean-Louis
Chaussade said at an analyst conference on Wednesday.
EBITDA growth last year outpaced a 6.9 percent sales rise to
14.83 billion euros. Net income fell 37 percent to 323 million
euros and would have reached 560 million without the Melbourne
plant delays.
Construction at the plant was 89 percent complete at the end
of 2011 and should be finished at the end of this year, it said.
Taking into account the effects of Europe's debt crisis,
Suez said it would curb investments to 1.3 billion euros this
year and next from 1.5 billion and focus on fast-growing
markets, such as water in Australia.
It would also continue to sell non-core assets, including
the sale of Germany's Eurawasser due in the first half of this
year.
Suez Environnement's water, waste and international
activities grew in the year. European waste activities benefited
from higher raw material prices and volumes, lifted by contract
wins from municipalities and industrial clients such as carmaker
Renault.
Suez's new financial goals are below those given at its
first-half earnings for average revenue growth of 5 percent and
EBITDA growth of at least 7 percent -- both at constant exchange
rates. Suez refrained from issuing or reiterating 2012 and 2013
guidance in October.
Broker CM-CIC Securities cut Suez Environnement's share
target to 13.50 euros from 15.30 before to take into account a
more prudent growth assumption for 2012.
"Overall, fundamentals remain good despite a difficult
economic context," analyst Olivier Bails wrote in a research
note, keeping his "hold" rating on the stock.
Suez shares, which since the beginning of this year are no
longer part of France's main CAC-40 index, lost 0.9
percent to 10 euros by 0954 GMT.
For CA Cheuvreux analysts the 2011 earnings held no
surprises. "The cut in guidance was largely expected as macro
environment has deteriorated since early 2011. The new guidance
is in line with our expectations and should not lead to any
major revision in consensus estimates at EBITDA level."
Suez Environnement has its roots in the 1858-created
Universal Suez Ship Canal Company that built and operated the
Suez Canal. It is 35.4 percent held by French utility GDF Suez
, which will report its earnings on Thursday.
Estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed 2011 EBITDA of
2.468 billion euros and sales of 14.831 billion. The average was
based on estimates from 20 analysts for both figures. Net
income, based on the average outcome of 8 estimates, was seen at
305 million euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Laurence Frost and
Helen Massy-Beresford)