PARIS Feb 8 French water and waste group Suez Environnement expects this year's earnings to be at least as high as in 2011, a year during which profit growth was impacted by troubles at the construction of a water desalination plant in Melbourne.

Delays in the construction of the Melbourne plant, plagued by cyclonic weather and strikes, prompted the group in October to cut its growth expectations for 2011 and keep its dividend unchanged at 0.65 euros a share instead of increasing it as it had previously planned.

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to 2.513 billion euros ($3.33 billion) last year, outpacing revenues which increased 6.9 percent to 14.83 billion euros.

Net income fell to 323 million euros from 565 million in 2010 and would have been 560 million euros excluding the impact from delays at the Melbourne plant, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Suez's forecast for 2012 revenues and EBITDA, at constant exchange rates, are lower than the group had given after its first-half earnings presentation and after it had refrained from confirming its 2012-2013 outlook in October.

Estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed EBITDA of 2.468 billion euros and sales of 14.831 billion. The average was based on estimates from 20 analysts for both figures. Net income, based on the average outcome of 8 estimates, was seen at 305 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)