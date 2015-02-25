* Invested 500 mln euros in acquisitions in 2014
* Group confident it can keep growing at this pace
* CEO pledges to maintain financial discipline, debt ratio
* Water business strong, but waste suffers from low prices
(Updates with stock move, analyst comment)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 25 French waste and water group Suez
Environnement will use targeted acquisitions and
organic growth to boost its core earnings to 3 billion euros
($3.4 billion) in 2017 from 2.64 billion last year, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Jean-Louis Chaussade said Suez is confident that in the
years to come it will be able to grow its business as it did in
2014, when it spent nearly 500 million euros on acquisitions.
Suez shares, which had been the best performers in the Stoxx
European utilities index in the past three months with a
24 percent rise, slid nearly six percent as analysts said they
had anticipated earnings would improve more. The stock had risen
4.5 percent on Tuesday.
"Earnings growth may be supplemented through acquisitions
... yet the market would need to see these transactions
occurring before pricing in such additional growth," Societe
Generale said in a note.
Suez's 2014 group net profit rose 18.5 percent to 417
million euros, boosted by strong margins on European water
activities and its international business, and helped by a 129
million gain on the sale of its Macau power network. Sales were
flat at 14.3 billion and but core earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.3 percent.
Chaussade said Suez's net debt over EBITDA ratio had
improved to 2.7 from 2.8 in 2013 despite the acquisitions and
that Suez plans to maintain financial discipline as it expands.
Last year, Suez boosted its stakes in Italy's Acea
and Spain's Agbar.
Suez's European waste business saw revenue fall 2.3 percent
to 6.3 billion euros and its core earnings fell 6 percent due to
the sluggish European economy.
Chaussade said that despite slow growth, volumes of treated
waste grew 0.7 percent as Suez launched new plants, but he said
its waste unit suffered from low prices for recycled materials.
Last year scrap metal prices fell six percent and paper
prices nine percent, the third year in a row of falling prices
for recycled materials, he said. The price for the electricity
Suez generates by burning waste fell 16 percent.
Suez expects waste business activity to be stable in 2015.
Chaussade also said Suez plans 400 million euros of cost
savings in the next three years, after saving 620 million euros
in 2012-2014.
For 2015, Suez expects organic revenue growth of at least
three percent and positive organic EBITDA growth.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)