By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, July 29 French waste and water group Suez said the weakness of the euro, strong earnings at its European water division and a stronger second quarter in recycling in Europe boosted its core first-half profit, but the company was cautious about the second-half outlook.

The world's second-largest environment services group after French peer Veolia said first-half core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8 percent to 1.29 billion euros ($1.47 billion) when adjusted for a 2014 disposal gain on the sale of Macau power utility CEM.

Currency effects alone boosted core profit by 4.2 percent and at constant scope and exchange rates EBITDA rose 2 percent.

Asked about the second-half outlook, chief executive Jean-Louis Chaussade, said he hoped that the improvement seen in the second quarter would continue in the third and fourth quarter but declined to be more specific.

"If industrial production in Europe picks up, we will see it in our volumes," he told an earnings call.

Net income fell to 141 million euros from 255 million euros in the first half of 2014, which was boosted by the CEM sale. Adjusted for that operation, net profit grew 11.4 percent. Revenue rose 5.9 percent to 7.30 billion euros and 1.9 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Suez's key European waste business' EBITDA was down 1.5 percent and down 3.1 percent at constant scope and foreign exchange.

Chaussade said this was partly due to a sharp drop in the prices of the secondary raw materials that Suez recycles, notably metals, whose prices were down 11 percent. The impact of lower prices was mainly in the first quarter, he said.

The company confirmed its 2015 targets, which include a forecast of organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent and positive organic growth of EBITDA.

Asked about the impact of the Chinese stock market selloff, chief executive Jean-Louis Chaussade said he does not expect a slowdown in its China business.

"The environment remains a very big priority for the Chinese government. Investment in the industry continues," he said.

Suez also said its board had approved the planned name change to Suez from Suez Environnement.

The two French water utilities have been the second- and third-best performers in the Stoxx Europe Utilities index this year, with Veolia up 37 percent and Suez 23 percent, as their focus on recycling and emerging markets water services pays off. Veolia reports first-half earnings on Monday. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)