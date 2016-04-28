* CFO says Suez will not buy Spain's Urbaser

* Confirms target for 3 bln euro 2017 core earnings

* Low commodities, power prices hurt Q1 (Adds CFO comments on outlook, M&A, Urbaser)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, April 28 French waste and water group Suez maintained its full-year outlook after its first-quarter earnings were weighed down by lower prices for recycled commodities, falling power prices and weak currencies.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 4.6 percent to 253 million euros ($287 million) on revenue of 3.56 billion, up 0.5 percent, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3.9 percent to 574 million.

Chief Financial Officer Christophe Cros said the earnings slide did not endanger targets for organic revenue growth of at least 2 percent and organic EBIT growth bigger than revenue growth.

"We did not achieve that target in the first quarter, but that does not endanger full-year guidance," Cros said, adding that there are important seasonal effects, notably in Suez' water business.

Volumes at the firm's European waste division fell 0.4 percent in line with gloomy industrial production, but prices of the secondary raw materials that Suez recycles dropped sharply, with ferrous metals down 34 percent on 2015.

Prices for the power that Suez generates from burning waste have hit decade lows in recent months. They fell 25 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, Cros said.

The company reiterated its aim to earn 3 billion euros in EBITDA in 2017, up from 2.75 billion in 2015.

Cros said Suez still expects to reach that target with a 50-50 combination of organic growth and acquisitions but had not found suitable targets for now.

"We will take the time we need," he said.

He said Suez had decided not to bid for Urbaser, the public cleaning and waste disposal unit of Spanish builder and services company ACS.

"That project was not attractive enough so, at the time we are talking, we decided not to make an offer," Cros said.

At Suez' 2015 results presentation in February, CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade had said Suez was considering buying Urbaser.

Suez' waste revenue fell 2.4 percent to 1.54 billion euros, while its water revenue fell 0.9 percent to 1.12 billion. International earnings grew 8.1 percent to 920 million.

Suez shares opened 1.3 percent lower. They are down about 17 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming larger peer Veolia, whose shares are up about 8 percent over the same period.

($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; editing by James Regan and Jason Neely)