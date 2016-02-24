(Adds CEO comments, background)
PARIS Feb 24 French waste and water group Suez
Environment said it would remain focused on its core
waste and water business and denied it had plans to take over
parent company Engie's energy services unit Cofely.
Recent brokerage notes have outlined scenarios under which
Engie, which owns 33.4 percent of Suez, would swap
its energy services unit Cofely into Suez in exchange for
doubling its share in Suez.
"Suez and Engie are friends and allies, but they are
independent groups and I confirm that no discussion of this kind
has taken place at all," Suez Chief Executive Officer Jean-Louis
Chaussade said in reply to questions on an earnings call.
Chaussade said that since 2008 Suez's strategy was focused
on two big businesses, water and waste, which he said offered
sufficient growth and development potential for the company.
"We have shown that this strategy works well, I really do
not see why we would change this," he said.
Asked whether he could see the firm go into the energy
services business like bigger rival Veolia, he said:
"for me, this is out of the question".
Kepler Cheuvreux and Societe Generale studies wrote that
Engie could swap its 100-percent-owned Cofely unit into Suez in
exchange for doubling its Suez stake to about 66 percent.
A combined Suez-Cofely would become the world's top
environmental services group with revenue of around 30 billion
euros, ahead of Veolia's 23.8 billion.
Veolia made energy services a core business alongside water
and waste after buying part of Dalkia from EDF in 2013
and can cross-sell a range of services to its clients.
Suez's full-year net profit fell 2 percent to 408 million
euros ($449 million), missing expectations, as sales and core
earnings in its waste division fell due to lower prices for
recycled commodities and electricity.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to 15.14 billion euros while core
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent to 2.75 billion.
Suez said it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.65
euros per share and said it expected to pay at least that amount
on 2016 earnings.
For 2016, Suez forecast organic revenue growth of at least 2
percent, organic EBIT growth greater than organic revenue
growth, and free cash flow of about 1 billion euros. It also
reiterated its ambition to reach 3 billion euros in core
earnings in 2017.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Mark
Potter)