PARIS Feb 24 French waste and water group Suez Environment said it would remain focused on its core waste and water business and denied it had plans to take over parent company Engie's energy services unit Cofely.

Recent brokerage notes have outlined scenarios under which Engie, which owns 33.4 percent of Suez, would swap its energy services unit Cofely into Suez in exchange for doubling its share in Suez.

"Suez and Engie are friends and allies, but they are independent groups and I confirm that no discussion of this kind has taken place at all," Suez Chief Executive Officer Jean-Louis Chaussade said in reply to questions on an earnings call.

Chaussade said that since 2008 Suez's strategy was focused on two big businesses, water and waste, which he said offered sufficient growth and development potential for the company.

"We have shown that this strategy works well, I really do not see why we would change this," he said.

Asked whether he could see the firm go into the energy services business like bigger rival Veolia, he said: "for me, this is out of the question".

Kepler Cheuvreux and Societe Generale studies wrote that Engie could swap its 100-percent-owned Cofely unit into Suez in exchange for doubling its Suez stake to about 66 percent.

A combined Suez-Cofely would become the world's top environmental services group with revenue of around 30 billion euros, ahead of Veolia's 23.8 billion.

Veolia made energy services a core business alongside water and waste after buying part of Dalkia from EDF in 2013 and can cross-sell a range of services to its clients.

Suez's full-year net profit fell 2 percent to 408 million euros ($449 million), missing expectations, as sales and core earnings in its waste division fell due to lower prices for recycled commodities and electricity.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to 15.14 billion euros while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent to 2.75 billion.

Suez said it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.65 euros per share and said it expected to pay at least that amount on 2016 earnings.

For 2016, Suez forecast organic revenue growth of at least 2 percent, organic EBIT growth greater than organic revenue growth, and free cash flow of about 1 billion euros. It also reiterated its ambition to reach 3 billion euros in core earnings in 2017.

($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)