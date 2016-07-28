* Suez to be largest ACEA shareholder after city of Rome
* Firm drops target for 3 bln of core earnings by 2017
* Says 2016 target will be hard to meet, boosts cost cuts
(Adds CEO comments)
PARIS, July 28 French waste and water group Suez
said it plans to increase its stake in Italian
environmental services group ACEA to 23.3 percent from
12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from construction and
publishing group Caltagirone.
To finance the deal, Suez said it plans to issue Caltagirone
with new shares equating to about 3.5 percent of its capital,
suggesting a deal value of some 293 million euros ($325
million), adding it was in talks on a long-term partnership with
the Italian group.
The deal would make Suez the largest private shareholder of
Acea, after the city of Rome, which holds 50 percent.
"Rome has big problems with waste treatment and a group like
ours can help," Suez chief Jean-Louis Chaussade said.
He said Rome's last waste dump closed recently and the city
urgently needs alternatives, adding that Italy, after Spain, is
one of the main areas where it wants to develop and that the
Acea deal is a step in that direction.
Water tariffs in Italy are low at around just over one euro
per cubic metre compared with a European average of about 3.5
euros and Italy has large infrastructure needs, Chaussade said.
Chaussade also said Suez had looked at the possibility of
making a bid for Benelux waste management group Van Gansewinkel
but had not followed up as it did not fit Suez's strategy.
Suez made the announcement as it reported first-half
earnings up 23.7 percent to 174 million euros, core earnings or
EBITDA up 1.7 percent to 1.27 billion and revenue up 2.2 percent
to 7.45 billion.
A Reuters poll had forecast revenue of 7.34 billion euros,
EBITDA of 1.26 billion and net income of 150 million.
Suez maintained its 2016 guidance for organic revenue growth
of at least 2 percent and free cash flow of around 1 billion
euros, but Chaussade said a target for EBITDA of 3 billion euros
by 2017 was "no longer a priority".
It also said that since its 2016 targets will be difficult
to meet, it will increase its Compass cost-reduction programme
by 30 million euros to 180 million this year.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
