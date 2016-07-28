* Suez to be largest ACEA shareholder after city of Rome

* Firm drops target for 3 bln of core earnings by 2017

* Says 2016 target will be hard to meet, boosts cost cuts (Adds CEO comments)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, July 28 French waste and water group Suez said it plans to increase its stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from construction and publishing group Caltagirone.

To finance the deal, Suez said it plans to issue Caltagirone with new shares equating to about 3.5 percent of its capital, suggesting a deal value of some 293 million euros ($325 million), adding it was in talks on a long-term partnership with the Italian group.

The deal would make Suez the largest private shareholder of Acea, after the city of Rome, which holds 50 percent.

"Rome has big problems with waste treatment and a group like ours can help," Suez chief Jean-Louis Chaussade said.

He said Rome's last waste dump closed recently and the city urgently needs alternatives, adding that Italy, after Spain, is one of the main areas where it wants to develop and that the Acea deal is a step in that direction.

Water tariffs in Italy are low at around just over one euro per cubic metre compared with a European average of about 3.5 euros and Italy has large infrastructure needs, Chaussade said.

Chaussade also said Suez had looked at the possibility of making a bid for Benelux waste management group Van Gansewinkel but had not followed up as it did not fit Suez's strategy.

Suez made the announcement as it reported first-half earnings up 23.7 percent to 174 million euros, core earnings or EBITDA up 1.7 percent to 1.27 billion and revenue up 2.2 percent to 7.45 billion.

A Reuters poll had forecast revenue of 7.34 billion euros, EBITDA of 1.26 billion and net income of 150 million.

Suez maintained its 2016 guidance for organic revenue growth of at least 2 percent and free cash flow of around 1 billion euros, but Chaussade said a target for EBITDA of 3 billion euros by 2017 was "no longer a priority".

It also said that since its 2016 targets will be difficult to meet, it will increase its Compass cost-reduction programme by 30 million euros to 180 million this year. ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)