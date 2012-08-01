PARIS, July 31 French water and waste utility
Suez Environnement, which in June warned it would miss
its full-year financial goals, posted an 8.1 percent drop in
first-half core earnings, blaming a tough economic context that
harmed its waste business.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell to 1.13 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the first
half, while revenue fell to 7.32 billion from 7.38 billion. Net
income dropped to 40 million from 221 million.
Suez Environnement had flagged that its EBITDA and revenue
expectations would be at about 1.13 billion and 7.5 billion
euros respectively, saying it would take an extra provision
linked to troubles at a desalination plant in Australia and a
slowdown in waste activities.
Suez's business spans the globe but about 71 percent of last
year's revenue came from Europe, where debt problems have led to
lower industrial activity and waste production, for example from
the car sector. Suez has a partnership with Renault to
recycle waste from cars it produces.
Core earnings at the waste division fell 14 percent to 378
million euros, while the water division saw core earnings down
2.1 percent at 572 million due to a sharp drop in construction
activity in France and Spain, Suez Environnement said.
Suez maintained its revised forecast for stable revenue and
EBITDA this year compared with 2011.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)