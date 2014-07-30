PARIS, July 30 French waste and water group Suez
Environnement said first-half net profit nearly
doubled on the strength of its European water business and a
disposal gain on the sale of its Macau CEM unit.
Net income rose to 280 million euros ($375 million) from 148
million in the first half of last year and included a 129
million gain on the sale of CEM, it said on Wednesday.
Revenue fell 2.1 percent to 6.89 billion euros, mainly
because of a 168 million negative currency impact due to the
strength of the euro against the Australian dollar, the Chilean
peso and the U.S. dollar.
The company confirmed its 2014 targets, which include growth
in core profit of at least 2 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7461 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)