PARIS, June 28 French water and waste group Suez Environnement forecast flat sales and core profit this year, warned of a hit to net profit, hiked its cost-cut target and scaled back investment plans as it faces a worsening economic environment.

The group also unveiled an extra 85 million-euro charge on a Melbourne desalination plant, posted a 60 million loss on the market value of its Acea stake and warned the downward trend at its waste unit in Europe sped up in the second quarter.

"Although (the) group's Water activities in Spain and France as well as the international division are growing since the beginning of the year, Waste Europe activities are declining as a direct consequence of the general degradation in the macroeconomic climate in that zone," Suez said.

Waste volumes in Europe were down 4 percent in January-May, with a stronger decline in the UK and the Netherlands in the second quarter, Suez said.

The company said it would therefore boost its cost-cut target by 40 million euros ($49.71 million) and reduce its investments by 100 million.

Suez added: "The group therefore anticipates a negative impact on its net income that will only be partially compensated by already booked capital gains and the effects to come of the action plan."

Suez Environnement had said in April that it would cut costs slightly more than planned to deliver on its 2012 goals after dire economic conditions in Europe and a slowdown in waste volumes hit core quarterly earnings.

Suez Environnement has a 7.7 percent stake in Italian utility Acea, whose share price has fallen 35 percent since June 30 last year. Still, it remained "confident about the medium- and long-term business growth prospects of water activities in Italy".

Suez Environnement shares ended down 1.1 percent at 9.09 euros on Thursday. The shares have fallen about 21 percent since early April. ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Matthew Lewis)