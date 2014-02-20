PARIS Feb 20 French waste and water group Suez Environnement would do all it could to keep its dividend unchanged if the European economy were to turn down again and hit profitability, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Asked about how Suez would adapt dividend policy to an unexpected economic downturn this year, Jean-Marc Boursier said the firm would repeat what it did in 2009, during the worst of the economics crisis: cut investments and boost cost-cutting, but leave the dividend unchanged.

Boursier said, however, the company expects a slow and progressive improvement of the economic situation in Europe, which drives prices and volume in its cyclical waste business.

"If we unfortunately got hit a third time by economic crisis like in 2008-2009 and in 2012-2013, we would do exactly the same thing: we would cut our investments and protect our balance sheet, but we would leave our dividend policy unchanged," he told reporters.

Investors tend to buy utilities stocks for the relatively high dividend yields they pay, so companies typically do all they can to maintain dividends at least steady, because a cut can lead to a sharp drop in their share price.

Suez - the world's second-largest environmental services group by sales after French peer Veolia - told an earnings call it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.65 euros per share on 2013 earnings and said it aimed to pay at least 0.65 euros on its 2014 earnings.

The Suez dividend has been flat at 0.65 euros since 2010, when it was cut from the 1.30 euros paid on 2009 earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows.

With a dividend of 0.65 euros per share on 2013 earnings, and an earnings per share (EPS) of also 0.65 euros, the company will have to pay out 100 percent of its earnings in dividends.

On 2012 earnings, when EPS stood at 0.45 euros, the company paid out more than it earned; on 2011, its EPS was 0.65 euros, so earnings were also 100 percent paid out.

In 2010 an EPS of 1.16 euros covered the dividend; but in 2009, Suez paid out a dividend of 1.30 euros despite having EPS of just 0.82 euros.

Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade told an analyst call that Suez would increase its dividend once its payout ratio falls to 60-65 percent.

With a dividend cover ratio - which measures how many times the dividend is covered by attributable earnings - of 0.91 times, Suez is one of the most vulnerable companies in the Stoxx European Utilities index by that measure.

Veolia has an even lower ratio of just 0.69, while Suez parent company GDF Suez and Italy's Enel have ratios of 0.27 and 0.28 respectively.

The median dividend cover ratio for the 26-stock index of leading European utilities companies is 1.26.

