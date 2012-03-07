March 6 The top government official in New
York's Suffolk County said on Tuesday he would declare a fiscal
emergency, a move that could roil the $3.7 trillion municipal
bond market.
County Executive Steve Bellone said he was taking the action
after an independent task force found it would have a deficit of
$530 million in a three-year period.
"After weeks of analyzing our County's finances, our fiscal
assumptions and our costs we now have a picture of the real
state of our finances. And the truth is worse than any of us
could have imagined," Bellone said in a statement on the
county's website.
Suffolk County's financial strains could worry a municipal
bond market already unnerved by ongoing bankruptcy proceedings
in Jefferson County, Alabama, and signs of financial problems in
other municipalities around the nation.
Bellone said the emergency declaration empowers him to
immediately embargo up to 10 percent of funds in each department
of Suffolk County, which forms the eastern half of New York's
Long Island and includes the exclusive Hamptons resort area, the
location of some of the most expensive residential properties in
the United States.
"After being told the 2011 budget was balanced, I was
stunned to learn it was actually out of balance by more than $33
million, the first time Suffolk County ended a year in deficit
in 20 years," Bellone said.
The future looked even worse, with a projected $148 million
deficit for 2012, rising to $349 million by 2013.
The finances of Nassau County, which makes up the remainder
of Long Island, have already been put under a state monitor.
Bellone said he would meet countywide elected officials and
the leaders of public-sector unions on Wednesday to begin
addressing the.
Fitch ratings gave a negative outlook to a $400 million note
sale by Suffolk County in December 2011. The ratings agency said
if the county was unable to stabilize financial operations and
prevent a further decline in reserves it could trigger ratings
action.
Even so, Fitch said the county benefits from a diverse and
stable economy with strong economic indicators, including
unemployment rates well below the state and national averages
and a growing population with high wealth levels.