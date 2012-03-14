By Joan Gralla
March 13 The legislature of Suffolk
County, New York approved a $90 million short-term note sale on
Tuesday that the county executive says is needed to keep the
county from running out of cash in April.
A spokesman for the Democratic-led legislature said the
county was struggling to fix its finances after years of
mismanagement, and had approved the sale of revenue anticipation
notes to fund ongoing operations.
Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone, who took office
in January, last week declared a fiscal crisis after a report he
commissioned estimated a three-year $530 million deficit.
Suffolk County, whose beaches, mansions and parties draw the
world's wealthy in the summer, makes up Long Island's eastern
half.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut Suffolk County's
credit rating two notches to A1. Although Moody's said the
county's debt was manageable, it has a negative outlook.
Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that it may cut its credit
rating for New York's Suffolk County from AA because of
deteriorating liquidity and poor finances.