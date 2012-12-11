Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move
Dec 11 Suffolk County, New York will sell $410 million of tax anticipation notes on Wednesday, said Suffolk County Chief Deputy Comptroller Christina Capobianco on Tuesday.
The lead manager on the sale is Roosevelt & Cross, she added.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.