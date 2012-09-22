Sept 21 New York's Suffolk County will look at
ways to expand its sewer system to boost development, including
a possible sale or some kind of deal with the county's water
authority.
County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, included this
initiative in the $2.77 billion budget plan he presented on
Friday for the fiscal year that starts on Jan. 1.
Suffolk's more than 20 sewer districts could be taken over
by the Suffolk County Water Authority. Bellone said the county
was looking into a "collaborative relationship" with the
authority for the sewer district operations in order to spur
development.
"I will be working closely with the Legislature on this
issue - any proposal, sale, or memorandum of understanding
related to a change in sewer operations will have a full public
vetting and will require Legislative authorization," he said.
Suffolk, located on the eastern half of Long Island, is home
to the Hamptons summer beach resorts that draw millionaires from
around the globe. Preservationists have argued against expanding
the sewer system, saying this will lead to over-development.
While the county's household median income of $84,506 easily
surpasses the national average of $50,046, Suffolk's reliance on
one-shot transactions and volatile sales tax revenue led to a
string of unbalanced budgets.
For the new budget, Bellone lowered the projection for sales
tax revenue to 3.75 percent in 2013 from 3.85 percent in the
current budget.