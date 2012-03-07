(Adds comments, details)

By Joan Gralla

March 7 New York's Suffolk County, struggling to avoid running out of cash in April, plans to sell $90 million in notes to put its finances in order, but it still must repay several hundred million dollars of short-term debt later this year.

The county, home to expensive Hamptons beach communities that attract millionaires from New York and around the world, faces a crisis brought on by years of financial mismanagement.

County Executive Steve Bellone said on Wednesday that without structural changes, "we are on the path to bankruptcy," and without the note sale, the county will not be able to pay workers and maintain services. The county has $1.3 billion in long-term debt, according to Moody's.

Bellone, a Democrat who took office in January, said he wants Suffolk County to avoid a takeover by New York state, which has already taken over the administration of Nassau County, located to the west on New York's Long Island.

"My goal is to do everything we can to avoid that," he said. The state legislature imposes control boards, when needed, through special acts.

Suffolk County is planning lay-offs and wants to reach concessions with union workers to cut costs. Currently, they do not help pay for health care benefits, Bellone said.

"We rarely see deficits of this magnitude and they could result in painful service cuts," said a spokeswoman for New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat. "My office stands ready to assist them in determining the extent of their fiscal problems and to help identify potential solutions."

A sale of $90 million in short-term revenue anticipation notes may be just a temporary salve. According to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's disclosure website, about $465 million in Suffolk County tax anticipation notes come due in July and September.

The sale of short-term revenue anticipation notes by the county will be the first in decades.

A panel said Tuesday that Suffolk County faces a three-year $530 million deficit, prompting Bellone to declare a financial emergency. This enables him to withhold 10 percent of each city department's budget.

Bellone's predecessor was Steve Levy, a Democrat-turned-Republican who flirted with running for governor.

The county's increasing reliance on cash-flow borrowings flashes a danger signal for fiscal monitors. In 2012, these note sales should rise to about $650 million, compared with just under $300 million in 2007, according to the panel.

The note sales for this year will total almost a fifth of Suffolk County's $3 billion budget.

The county has a median household income of $81,551, versus the nationwide average of $50,046. Households with income of $150,000 or more make up 25 percent of the households in Suffolk County, according to the U.S. Census data.

"We have the potential for incredible growth here," Bellone said. "This is largely a financial problem of the government's making. It's going to involve some difficult and painful decisions for sure, but if we don't address it now, the problem will get worse."

Suffolk County's spending has exceeded revenue since 2008, Bellone said. The budget hole was masked by $424 million of one-shots, or nonrecurring revenue, he noted.

Bellone said lay-offs, concessions and so-called payroll lags will all be discussed with unions, starting on Wednesday. Payroll lags defer some salary from every pay period, so workers are not paid two weeks of their salaries until they retire or find jobs in the private sector.

The county of 1.5 million people is the latest among U.S. municipalities whose finances have hit a wall, which has at times unsettled the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.

Stockton, California, said last week it plans to skip $2 million of bond payments to tackle its budget deficit and stave off bankruptcy.

In New York, control boards oversee other municipalities in addition to Nassau: Erie, Buffalo, Troy and New York City, whose finances have been monitored since its mid-1970s financial crisis.

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it would not immediately downgrade Suffolk County's debt, now rated AA-minus.

Moody's in December put the county's Aa2 long-term credit rating on review for a downgrade, a procedure that generally takes around 90 days, which means an announcement should come soon.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Additional reporting by Tiziana Barghini and Caryn Trokie in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)