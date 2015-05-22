(Adds background, details on sector)
LONDON May 22 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co is scaling back its modest-sized sugar
trading operations and the London-based head of that business
has left after less than four years, trade sources said, a sign
of the sugar market's deepening woes.
Alberto Peixoto joined as global head of the company's sugar
desk 3-1/2 years ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.
ADM, which is one of the world's largest commodities
traders, is not considered a sugar heavyweight but the move was
still considered significant as the latest sign of sugar
industry's struggles and because of Peixoto's tenure in the
industry.
Peixoto declined to comment. The company said it did not
comment on rumours, speculation or personnel matters.
Peixoto was previously head of the sugar desk at Bunge Ltd
and of sugar and ethanol trading for Tate & Lyle
Industries, according to LinkedIn. He got his start trading
coffee for Cargill.
The move is a sign of waning enthusiasm for the cane sector
in recent years, said Michael McDougall, director of commodities
for Societe Generale in New York.
ADM is exploring a sale of its mill in Limeira do Oeste,
where it produces ethanol, a spokesperson has told Reuters.
Multinational traders like Bunge Ltd have looked to sell the
investments they made in the last decade in the cane sector in
Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of sugar.
"Brazil has gone from a shining vision of sugar and ethanol
to a morass of ill-kept cane fields," McDougall said.
Like the milling business, trading of the sweetener has
grown increasingly competitive in recent years due to excess
supplies and a crowded marketplace.
ADM is in the process of refocusing on grain trading,
selling its fertiliser operations in South America and also
agreeing deals to sell its cocoa and chocolate businesses.
The company last year also took full ownership of grain
trader Alfred C. Toepfer International.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; Additional
reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Tom Polansek in
Chicago; Editing by David Holmes, Bernard Orr)