BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 26 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Wednesday it had appointed Gareth Griffiths as chief executive officer effective May 1.
Griffiths most recently worked at Noble Group where he had been a member of the executive committee and co-head of the global energy platform.
Alvean announced earlier this year that CEO Ivo Sarjanovic would step down until a successor was appointed.
Alvean, a joint venture formed by Cargill and Copersucar in 2014, is one of the world's largest sugar traders. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results