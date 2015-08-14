ZURICH Aug 14 Nestle said it was
suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50
million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in
trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have
participated in a price-rigging cartel.
In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200
million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding
with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.
Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, has filed
the suit with a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, where
Suedzucker is based, a spokesman for Nestle Germany said on
Friday, confirming a report by trade newspaper Lebensmittel
Zeitung.
Suedzucker was not immediately available for comment.
Other food companies have already filed suits against
Suedzucker, including Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and
mints.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi und Paul Arnold; Writing
by Maria Sheahan, editing by Andreas Cremer and David Evans)