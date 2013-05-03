* Indonesia, China are biggest raw sugar markets
* Land availability in Asia seen limited
* Sugar demand growth driven by low income consumers
LONDON, May 3 Asia will become increasingly
dependent on food imports from the West to support rising living
standards, and in the sugar market affordable prices will drive
demand up, sugar merchant Czarnikow said on Friday.
Sugar prices are trading at close to the lowest levels in
more than 2-1/2 years as record cane output in top exporter
Brazil and higher-than-expected production in Thailand and India
are expected to increase surplus supplies.
A recent fall in sugar prices does not equate to falling
demand, and global trade in sugar has been running at record
levels, London-based Czarnikow said.
This is in contrast to the idea that the boom in demand for
commodities is over, it added.
"While the Asian economies have the greatest growth
potential both in terms of industrialisation and the development
of their own consumer markets, they will become increasingly in
need of the agricultural production of the West," it said.
"We believe that it is these trade flows that are likely to
become ever more critical to the global trade cycle."
Land availability in Asia, and the potential to expand
agricultural production, is limited, said Toby Cohen, a director
of Czarnikow.
The biggest markets for raw sugar today are Indonesia and
China.
"The Americas, particularly Brazil, are where the potential
for growth is coming from," Cohen said.
"Sugar prices have been falling because of the production
response to high prices, not because of falling demand,"
Czarnikow said, referring to a period in late 2011 and early
2012 when sugar prices were much higher due to a combination of
adverse weather and ageing cane in Brazil.
"Affordability is rising, which is helping demand growth."
Cohen said that growth in sugar demand was largely driven by
low-income consumers.
"Consequently rising affordability for sugar, and across the
food sector, is positive for consumption growth," he said.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jane Baird)