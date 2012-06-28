LONDON, June 28 The world's top two sugar producers, Brazil and India, will add more than 10 million tonnes to global production by 2020, in a drive to keep pace with rising demand in Asia, a senior economist said on Thursday.

"Income growth is the key driver of consumption growth in Asia," Leonardo Bichara Rocha of the International Sugar Organization (ISO), told a seminar on the Brazilian sugar and ethanol sectors organised by Sao Paulo-based consultancy Datagro.

Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, will add around 8 million tonnes of production taking it to 46 million tonnes while India, now the world's number 2 sugar producer and number one consumer, will add 2.5 million tonnes to take its output to 30 million tonnes by 2020.

Remaining origins could add some 17.5 million tonnes of production by 2020.

Bichara Rocha told the seminar that the Far East and Indian Sub Continent were expected to account for almost half of world sugar consumption by 2020, up from around 40 percent today and around 25 percent in the mid-1980s.

A report earlier this year by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said China is likely to become the world's largest sugar importer by 2020 as consumption keeps pace with rising incomes. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mike Nesbit)