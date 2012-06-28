* Brazil likely to remain competitive sugar origin
* Brazil exports seen 25.5 mln t in 2012 -ISO
* Rising incomes to drive Asian sugar demand
By David Brough
LONDON, June 28 The world's top two sugar
producers, Brazil and India, will add more than 10 million
tonnes to global production by 2020, in a drive to keep pace
with rising demand in Asia, a senior economist said on Thursday.
"Income growth is the key driver of consumption growth in
Asia," Leonardo Bichara Rocha of the International Sugar
Organization (ISO), told a conference on the Brazilian sugar and
ethanol sectors organised by Sao Paulo-based consultancy
Datagro.
Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, will add
around 8 million tonnes of production taking it to 46 million
tonnes while India, now the world's number 2 sugar producer and
number one consumer, will add 2.5 million tonnes to take its
output to 30 million tonnes by 2020.
Remaining origins could add some 17.5 million tonnes of
production by 2020.
"Demand will be 'pulling' supply up in the current decade,"
Plinio Nastari, president of Datagro, told the conference.
"Future expansion (in supply) will happen as a result of
productivity increases."
Brazil was expected to remain a highly competitive sugar
origin because of its advantage of having huge scale of
production, delegates said.
The country has boosted its competitiveness on the world
sugar market, benefiting from a weakening of its currency, the
real, against the U.S. dollar this year.
Bichara Rocha told the conference that he expected Brazilian
sugar exports to stand at 25.5 million tonnes in 2012, compared
with 25.6 million tonnes in 2011, and 28 million tonnes in 2010.
He said he anticipated that Brazilian sugar production would
stand at 38.5 million tonnes in 2012, compared with 36.0 million
tonnes in 2011, and 39.0 million tonnes in 2010.
Harvesting in the centre-south of Brazil, the main growing
region, has been delayed by heavy rainfall, raising questions
over whether mills can catch up on crushing later in the year.
It is more remunerative presently for Brazilian mills to
crush sugar than ethanol biofuel from cane, Nastari said.
The Far East and Indian Sub Continent were expected to
account for almost half of world sugar consumption by 2020, up
from around 40 percent today and around 25 percent in the
mid-1980s, Bichara Rocha said.
A report earlier this year by the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said China is likely to become the world's largest
sugar importer by 2020 as consumption keeps pace with rising
incomes.
