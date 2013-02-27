DHAKA Feb 27 Bangladesh's sugar output for
2012/13 will likely rise about 40 percent to 100,000 tonnes,
thanks to a good crop of sugar cane, while imports of raw sugar
will also increase after overseas sales of refined sugar were
allowed.
"This year, we received more sugar cane from farmers as
production was ... good this season," said Harun Mia, purchasing
officer of Bangladesh Sugar & Food Industries Corp.
That production coupled with stocks helped the state agency,
which has until now imported sugar to build up reserves, last
month issue the first ever international tender to export
refined sugar from locally produced cane to the European Union
under an EU preferential quota.
In December, the government gave the agency permission to
explore the quota opportunity to cover losses because production
costs are often above the selling price.
The official ruled out another export tender in the near
term as the state agency needs to maintain enough reserves to be
able to rein in domestic prices, which have remained stable over
the past year.
Bangladesh depends on imported sugar to meet annual demand
of 1.4-1.5 million tonnes.
Late last year, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes refining capacity.
Since December, Bangladesh has exported around 30,000 tonnes
of sugar to east African and Middle Eastern countries and
another 50,000 tonnes will be shipped soon, said Golam Mostafa,
chairman of Deshbandhu group, a leading refiner and trader.
"Our import of raw sugar will gradually rise on the back of
increasing export," he said, adding full refining capacity was
not being used, in part because of power problems.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dan Lalor)