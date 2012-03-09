* Ship lineup lengthens as Cargill collects large load
* Queue of sugar ships short overall in cane interharvest
By Patricia Monteiro
SAO PAULO, March 9 The number of ships
waiting to load sugar doubled at Brazil's ports in the last week
as giant trading house Cargill takes delivery on a
large March ICE Futures contract expiry.
Cargill said it would take delivery of 880,000 tonnes of raw
sugar last week as the March contract expired, with much coming
from leading producer Brazil, which is to start crushing a new
and bigger cane crop in the coming weeks.
"There was a delivery on the exchange, that was almost all
going to be handled by Cargill. So, that's why you have six of
the (12) ships in the line-up coming from Cargill," said Nicolle
de Castro at the SA Commodities/Unimar brokerage and ship agent.
Brazil's sugar vessel lineup doubled from last week to 12,
as mills in the main center-south cane belt remain closed for
maintenance in between harvests. Crushing of the new crop will
begin in April officially, but the lead analysts at the main
milling industry association Unica said operations would start
about 10 days later than last year.
In 2010 during heavy demand for a record Brazilian sugar
crop, rains delayed loading and caused the queue of ships
waiting to load sugar at the local ports to well above 100
vessels that faced waits of several weeks to load.
"The trend will be for the lineup to continue low like this.
Some increases will occur but with the limited supply of sugar,
it will stay low," de Castro said.
MARCH 9 SHIPS WHITE TNS RAW TNS
SANTOS 9 15,000 303,500
PARANAGUA 0 0 0
VITORIA 0 0 0
MACEIO 2 0 34,717
RECIFE 1 0 25,000
TOTAL 12 15,000 363,217
MARCH 2 SHIPS WHITE RAW
SANTOS 5 0 211,600
PARANAGUA 0 0 0
VITORIA 0 0 0
MACEIO 1 0 27,000
RECIFE 0 0 0
TOTAL 6 0 238,600