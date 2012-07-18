* Rains shut down 42 pct of group's 48 associate mills

* Copersucar could take delivery of sugar again-CEO

* Sugar forecast revised lower to 30.5 mln tns-Copersucar (Adds production estimates by Copersucar)

By Gustavo Bonato

SAO PAULO, July 18 Copersucar S.A., the world's biggest sugar exporter, may again turn to buying the physical commodity -- after surprising the market with purchases earlier this month -- as rains continue to impede the harvest in Brazil, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Copersucar Chief Executive Paulo Roberto de Souza said rain over the past few days has forced 42 percent of the group's 48 associate mills to stop crushing.

The situation underscores how the roughly 380 mills in Brazil's main center-south cane belt have struggled with unseasonably wet weather in the past few months that has reduced harvesting and cut into production from the world's leading producer of sugar.

"The forecast was not for this weather. We were expecting rains more toward the weekend. The result of this is seen at the port," de Souza said while speaking at an event in Sao Paulo.

Rains were lengthening the wait for ships arriving to load sugar at the main Brazilian port of Santos to 15 days and at the No.2 sugar port Paranagua to 25 days.

Brazil is entering the peak of harvest when sugar export shipments pick up. Wet weather at this time of year tends to increase the wait for vessels because the ports lack covered loaders to keep rain out of ships' holds.

In 2010, over 100 ships were waiting to load Brazilian sugar -- some for as long as 30 days.

The executive added that he expected sugar prices to continue to rise in response to the delays in harvest and exports.

New York ICE futures, which traded lower in early dealings on Wednesday before gaining 0.2 percent at 22.83 cents per pound, are up 19 percent from a two-year low hit in early June.

As a consequence of the delays in the cane crush, Copersucar opted to take delivery of more than 100,000 tonnes of sugar at the July expiration of the New York ICE futures contract, making it the first producer to receive physical sugar from the exchange in more than 50 years.

De Souza said it is possible the company could take delivery of sugar again from the exchange.

The executive said the group was directing all the cane possible to sugar production, a move that is reflected in the most recent data released last week by Brazil's cane milling association Unica.

Adding to the rain delays in crushing, de Souza said many of the group's associate mills had planned to start the season later than normal due to expectations that crushing and yields would be much better in the second half of 2012 than in the first.

Wet weather, however, is likely to shift mills' crushing more toward ethanol production. Extra moisture in the cane tends to make sugar production more difficult, de Souza said. This was reflected in the group's output estimates for this season.

Copersucar now expects Brazil's center-south cane belt to produce 30.5 million tonnes of cane, down from 32 million tonnes seen formerly, while ethanol output is expected to grow to 21.5 billion liters, from 20 billion estimated formerly.

The group still expects the cane crush to total 505 million tonnes in the region but rains could still foil that outlook.

"We are sticking with our projection... for cane crushed but the weather is the determinant. We'll see if we manage to crush all that. Some cane may be left standing until next season," de Souza said.

NO IPO

Copersucar has put off its initial public offering plans for two years, de Souza said, noting that investors were not receptive to IPOs under current market conditions.

Copersucar's rival Biosev, the local sugar and ethanol unit of global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, is struggling to fill its book for an IPO that is scheduled to price between 16.50 and 20.50 reais a share Wednesday night. The shares are expected to price below or at the low end of the range.

De Souza said Copersucar has sufficient capital to carry out investments in logistics, such as the expansion of its terminal in Santos, which is expected to be completed by March 2013.

The group plans to invest 2 billion reais in logistics through 2015, de Souza said. ($1=2.02 reais) (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jim Marshall and Tim Dobbyn)