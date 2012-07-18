(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, July 18 Copersucar S.A., the world's
biggest sugar exporter, may again turn to buying the physical
commodity -- after surprising the market with purchases earlier
this month -- as rains continue to impede the harvest in Brazil,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Copersucar Chief Executive Paulo Roberto de Souza said rain
over the past few days has forced 42 percent of the group's 48
associate mills to stop crushing.
The situation underscores how the roughly 380 mills in
Brazil's main center-south cane belt have struggled with
unseasonably wet weather in the past few months that has reduced
harvesting and cut into production from the world's leading
producer of sugar.
"The forecast was not for this weather. We were expecting
rains more toward the weekend. The result of this is seen at the
port," de Souza said while speaking at an event in Sao Paulo.
Rains were lengthening the wait for ships arriving to load
sugar at the main Brazilian port of Santos to 15 days and at the
No.2 sugar port Paranagua to 25 days.
Brazil is entering the peak of harvest when sugar export
shipments pick up. Wet weather at this time of year tends to
increase the wait for vessels because the ports lack covered
loaders to keep rain out of ships' holds.
In 2010, over 100 ships were waiting to load Brazilian sugar
-- some for as long as 30 days.
The executive added that he expected sugar prices to
continue to rise in response to the delays in harvest and
exports.
New York ICE futures, which traded lower in early
dealings on Wednesday before gaining 0.2 percent at 22.83 cents
per pound, are up 19 percent from a two-year low hit in early
June.
As a consequence of the delays in the cane crush, Copersucar
opted to take delivery of more than 100,000 tonnes of sugar at
the July expiration of the New York ICE futures contract, making
it the first producer to receive physical sugar from the
exchange in more than 50 years.
De Souza said it is possible the company could take delivery
of sugar again from the exchange.
The executive said the group was directing all the cane
possible to sugar production, a move that is reflected in the
most recent data released last week by Brazil's cane milling
association Unica.
Adding to the rain delays in crushing, de Souza said many of
the group's associate mills had planned to start the season
later than normal due to expectations that crushing and yields
would be much better in the second half of 2012 than in the
first.
Wet weather, however, is likely to shift mills' crushing
more toward ethanol production. Extra moisture in the cane tends
to make sugar production more difficult, de Souza said. This was
reflected in the group's output estimates for this season.
Copersucar now expects Brazil's center-south cane belt to
produce 30.5 million tonnes of cane, down from 32 million tonnes
seen formerly, while ethanol output is expected to grow to 21.5
billion liters, from 20 billion estimated formerly.
The group still expects the cane crush to total 505 million
tonnes in the region but rains could still foil that outlook.
"We are sticking with our projection... for cane crushed but
the weather is the determinant. We'll see if we manage to crush
all that. Some cane may be left standing until next season," de
Souza said.
NO IPO
Copersucar has put off its initial public offering plans for
two years, de Souza said, noting that investors were not
receptive to IPOs under current market conditions.
Copersucar's rival Biosev, the local sugar and ethanol unit
of global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, is struggling to
fill its book for an IPO that is scheduled to price between
16.50 and 20.50 reais a share Wednesday night. The shares are
expected to price below or at the low end of the range.
De Souza said Copersucar has sufficient capital to carry out
investments in logistics, such as the expansion of its terminal
in Santos, which is expected to be completed by March 2013.
The group plans to invest 2 billion reais in logistics
through 2015, de Souza said.
($1=2.02 reais)
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jim Marshall and Tim
Dobbyn)