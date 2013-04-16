BRIEF-Faurecia appoints Michel De Rosen as new Chairman of the Board
* Says Michel De Rosen will succeed Yann Delabriere, who will step down as chairman and member of board after presiding over shareholders' meeting
SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil's Cosan expects to crush 62 million tonnes of cane in the 2013/14 season that is just starting, below its 65 million tonne capacity, President Marcos Lutz said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a conference in Sao Paulo, Lutz said Brazilian mills were likely to favor ethanol over sugar production this season due to the low price of the sweetener. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
April 11 Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning, local officials said.