* Weather seen dry during peak of bulk-loaded exports * Noble adds sugar capacity with new bulk-loading terminal By Peter Murphy BRASILIA, March 14 Shipments of sugar should flow smoothly from top producer Brazil this year with long-range weather forecasts pointing to a dry winter, cutting the risk of a repeat of the disruption two seasons ago that sent prices of the sweetener soaring. The opening of an additional bulk-loading terminal at key sugar port Santos and the deepening of canals there and at Paranagua are additional assurance that long and costly delays for loading are improbable, shippers and forecasters said. Torrential rain in 2010 slowed sugar loading in Brazil, forcing more than 120 ships to wait for weeks to pick up their cargo at Santos and Paranagua. Even small amounts of rain falling into ships' holds can damage sugar loads, making the product hard and lumpy. "We expect it should be quite fine in terms of sugar loading. Our expectation is that things will be similar to last season," said Nicolle de Castro, commercial assistant at Santos-based SA Commodities/Unimar brokerage and shipping agent. Loading disruption in 2010 coincided with a spike in sugar demand when supplies from some Asian sources faltered. The melee helped New York sugar futures roughly to double to around 28 cents per lb between the start and peak of harvesting. Costs for shippers also headed skyward when rain held up loading in 2010. Demurrage charges alone are typically around $15,000-$30,000 a day. That year the El Nino weather anomaly, which turns southern Brazil wetter than normal, halted round-the-clock sugar loading for days. Its opposite, La Nina, brought dryness this year but the anomaly is fading. Though forecasters say an El Nino could recur, its effects will not be seen until after harvest's peak. "In autumn, by the end of March we should already have neutral (El Nino/La Nina) conditions, which should be observed through autumn and through the winter also," said Olivia Nunes, meteorologist at Sao Paulo-based Somar Meteorologia. "It won't be a wet winter but it will be one with normal levels of rain," she said. Somar's forecasting models made no prediction of another El Nino but U.S.-based World Weather Inc said it expected the anomaly to kick in late in the year. It cautioned forecasters were still not in unison on the likelihood it would occur. Reinforcing capacity, Asia's biggest commodities trader, Noble Group, inaugurated a sugar-loading terminal in Santos in October last year, adding nearly 11 million tonnes a year of bulk capacity to that port. Brazil exported about 26.5 million tonnes of sugar, raw and refined, in 2011, trade ministry data shows. The new terminal adds welcome extra capacity as Brazil pursues rapid expansion of cane production, despite a setback last season when poor weather and ageing plants hit yields and caused output to slip after a decade of nonstop growth. Further limiting pressure on the port, sugar output should grow only modestly this season. Cane output is set to recover partially this year, analysts say, but it will still fall short of the record 2010 season. Rumo Logistica, the logistics arm of major Brazilian sugar producer Cosan, has announced plans to install a rigid canopy stretching over the berth to cover ships' holds and enable all-weather loading but works have still to commence. The exploding of two huge rocks in the access canal to Santos and the removal of a freighter that sank decades ago will also enable larger vessels to dock once dredging has been carried out at the berths, de Castro said. (Editing by Todd Benson, Reese Ewing and Dale Hudson)