SAO PAULO, July 12 Wet weather over Brazil's cane belt continues to drag down sugar production in the world's largest supplier of the sweetener, with output trailing the last crop by 29 percent by the end of June, milling industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Brazil's main center-south cane region put out 6.69 million tonnes of sugar from April through June compared with 9.4 million tonnes produced over the same period last year.

Unica's interim president, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said heavier than normal rainfall for this time of year continues to hold back harvesting and sugar output in the region. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and; Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)