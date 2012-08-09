SAO PAULO Aug 9 A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although sugar output this season remains behind last year, industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Mills in Brazil's main center-south cane belt produced 12.29 million tonnes of sugar from the start of the crushing season in April through July, down 17 percent from the 14.8 million tonnes produced last year over the same period.

Mills put out 2.97 million tonnes of sugar in July, surpassing output in the same month last year by more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)