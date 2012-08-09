(Adds comments from Unica on potentially raising forecast)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 A dry July has quickened
Brazil's cane crush and allowed mills to make up ground lost to
rains in May and June, although sugar output this season remains
behind last year, industry association Unica said on Thursday.
Mills in Brazil's main center-south cane belt produced 12.29
million tonnes of sugar from the start of the crushing season
from April through July, down 17 percent from the 14.8 million
tonnes produced last year over the same period.
Mills put out 2.97 million tonnes of sugar in the last two
weeks of July, surpassing output in the same month last year by
more than 5 percent. The first half of July was also drier than
in previous weeks and allowed mills to produce sugar at full
capacity.
Unica said the volume of cane crushed in the second half of
July reached 46.27 million tonnes, up 10.8 percent from the same
period a year ago, though total season crushing in the
center-south remains nearly 17 percent behind last year through
July.
The Center for Cane Technology (CTC) reported that yields
were improving sharply in the center-south. Mills in the region
are crushing on average 78.5 tonnes of cane per hectare, a
nearly 14 percent improvement over the 69 tonnes yielded by each
hectare last year during this period.
"If the tendency of improving yields continues in the coming
months, it's likely the quantity of cane available to crush this
crop will surpass the 509 million tonnes estimated in April,"
said Unica's interim President and Technical Director Antonio de
Padua Rodrigues.
The increase in total cane does not translate directly into
more sugar and half the crop is used for ethanol production and
the sugar content in the cane fields is still down 3.4 percent
so far this season. And sugar content is down nearly 6 percent
in the second half of July against a year ago due to a wet May
and June.
The extra moisture helps the cane accumulate mass but
dilutes sugars in the plant in the short term. Mills results are
expected to improve later in the season from rains in the past
weeks.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson and Maureen
Bavdek)