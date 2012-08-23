* Mills produce 3 mln T sugar Aug 1-16, vs 2.66 mln T yr ago
* Center-south cumulative sugar output still 12 pct yr/yr
* Harvest passes half-way point of expected 510 mln-T crop
(Adds bullet points, context)
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Brazilian cane mills pumped
out 3 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of August thanks
to dry weather, upping output by 14 percent from a year ago for
the fastest sugar-producing fortnight this year, milling
association Unica said on Thursday.
Since rains that kept mills from crushing at full capacity
eased in early July, the industry produced an impressive 8.62
million tonnes of sugar. That is 56 percent of the total 15.32
million tonnes produced in the season that started in April in
just six weeks.
Despite the recent rapid pace of sugar output, mills in the
region will not be able to recover the time lost to wet weather
earlier this year before the rainy season arrives in the coming
months, Unica President Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.
"Even if weather is propitious for harvest in the coming
months, it will be impossible to make up for this significant
setback until the middle of December," Rodrigues said.
But that is well into the rainy season. Spring rains
typically start between August and October and then intensify
into the first quarter of the following year, which makes the
crushing of cane and production of sugar and ethanol
increasingly difficult. Mills tend to shut down around December
until March or April, when the regions dries out again.
Unica said that total sugar output since the start of the
crushing season is still down 12 percent from the same period a
year ago. A late start to crushing after last year's drought and
heavy May and June rains have held mills back from harvesting at
top capacity.
The center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's
cane output, is still more than 37 million tonnes of cane behind
last year in its crushing. Crushing reached 261 million tonnes
by mid-August, Unica said.
Market estimates see the center-south crop at 510 million
tonnes this year and some leaders in the sector are starting to
talk about some of that cane being stranded in the field until
next season because mills will not have time to harvest
everything before the rains set in.
Rodrigues' comments suggest the association could revise
down its April crushing estimate of 509 million tonnes in its
next estimate. No date has been set for the announcement of this
estimate.
Nonetheless, sugar futures have buckled under the
force of the world's biggest producer firing on all cylinders.
Prices fell sharply after the numbers were released on Thursday
but have since recovered some ground.
Output over the past month and a half will swell the flow of
sugar on the market at a time when the world is already facing a
5 million tonne sugar surplus.
Weather is forecast to stay dry well into September,
according to local meteorologists Somar.
And the lineup of vessels to load Brazilian sugar has eased
slightly in the past week due to the clear weather, which could
turn wet again next week with a cold front that is due to bring
showers to the coastal regions but not the cane belt.
Mills are favoring sugar production as much as capacity will
permit with 48.7 percent of the cane processed going to
production of the sweetener and the rest for ethanol this
season. That is up from 47.1 percent last year.
In the first two weeks of August, mills moved nearly all the
cane they could toward sugar production, with 51.4 percent of
the crop going to sugar, up from 50.2 percent last year.
Ethanol remains a money losing operations for mills due to
the government policy of holding gasoline prices artificially
low on the domestic market. The two fuels compete for the same
market share and production costs for ethanol have surged in
recent years.
Ethanol production was up from last year over the first two
weeks of the month, however. Mills focused on anhydrous ethanol,
production, which is up 20.6 percent from a year ago. This type
of ethanol is mixed into gasoline as an oxygenate.
Production of hydrous ethanol, which is sold pure at the
pump for flex-fuel cars, was down slightly from a year ago over
the first half of the month.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace, Bob
Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)