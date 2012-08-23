* Mills produce 3 mln T sugar Aug 1-16, vs 2.66 mln T yr ago

By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Brazilian cane mills pumped out 3 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of August thanks to dry weather, upping output by 14 percent from a year ago for the fastest sugar-producing fortnight this year, milling association Unica said on Thursday.

Since rains that kept mills from crushing at full capacity eased in early July, the industry produced an impressive 8.62 million tonnes of sugar. That is 56 percent of the total 15.32 million tonnes produced in the season that started in April in just six weeks.

Despite the recent rapid pace of sugar output, mills in the region will not be able to recover the time lost to wet weather earlier this year before the rainy season arrives in the coming months, Unica President Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.

"Even if weather is propitious for harvest in the coming months, it will be impossible to make up for this significant setback until the middle of December," Rodrigues said.

But that is well into the rainy season. Spring rains typically start between August and October and then intensify into the first quarter of the following year, which makes the crushing of cane and production of sugar and ethanol increasingly difficult. Mills tend to shut down around December until March or April, when the regions dries out again.

Unica said that total sugar output since the start of the crushing season is still down 12 percent from the same period a year ago. A late start to crushing after last year's drought and heavy May and June rains have held mills back from harvesting at top capacity.

The center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's cane output, is still more than 37 million tonnes of cane behind last year in its crushing. Crushing reached 261 million tonnes by mid-August, Unica said.

Market estimates see the center-south crop at 510 million tonnes this year and some leaders in the sector are starting to talk about some of that cane being stranded in the field until next season because mills will not have time to harvest everything before the rains set in.

Rodrigues' comments suggest the association could revise down its April crushing estimate of 509 million tonnes in its next estimate. No date has been set for the announcement of this estimate.

Nonetheless, sugar futures have buckled under the force of the world's biggest producer firing on all cylinders. Prices fell sharply after the numbers were released on Thursday but have since recovered some ground.

Output over the past month and a half will swell the flow of sugar on the market at a time when the world is already facing a 5 million tonne sugar surplus.

Weather is forecast to stay dry well into September, according to local meteorologists Somar.

And the lineup of vessels to load Brazilian sugar has eased slightly in the past week due to the clear weather, which could turn wet again next week with a cold front that is due to bring showers to the coastal regions but not the cane belt.

Mills are favoring sugar production as much as capacity will permit with 48.7 percent of the cane processed going to production of the sweetener and the rest for ethanol this season. That is up from 47.1 percent last year.

In the first two weeks of August, mills moved nearly all the cane they could toward sugar production, with 51.4 percent of the crop going to sugar, up from 50.2 percent last year.

Ethanol remains a money losing operations for mills due to the government policy of holding gasoline prices artificially low on the domestic market. The two fuels compete for the same market share and production costs for ethanol have surged in recent years.

Ethanol production was up from last year over the first two weeks of the month, however. Mills focused on anhydrous ethanol, production, which is up 20.6 percent from a year ago. This type of ethanol is mixed into gasoline as an oxygenate.

Production of hydrous ethanol, which is sold pure at the pump for flex-fuel cars, was down slightly from a year ago over the first half of the month. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace, Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)